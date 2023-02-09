IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    California running out of time to compensate sterilization victims, advocates say 

California running out of time to compensate sterilization victims, advocates say 

In 2021 California became the third state to approve a reparations program for victims of forced sterilization. However, some advocates are concerned most victims won't receive their payout before the $4.5 million program ends. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard shares the latest.Feb. 9, 2023

