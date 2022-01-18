California's Salton Sea is a potential hotspot for lithium production
05:29
The Salton Sea in California could be the next hotspot for lithium production in the U.S. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports on the billion-dollar mining project as the price for the resource is skyrocketing since it is the key component in electric car batteries. Jan. 18, 2022
