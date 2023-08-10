IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Protests erupt in New York after migrant housing crisis

    03:01

  • New details emerge in the case of the 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his teacher

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    California Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized after a minor fall in her home

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Tampa mayor discovers cocaine while fishing

    01:18

  • 'There's nothing to go back to': Hawaii wildfire evacuee shares harrowing escape

    07:29

  • Pac-12 conference near collapse after 8 schools leave

    04:36

  • New York doctor charged with drugging, assaulting patients

    03:11

  • U.S. closes embassy in Haiti after nearby gunshots

    02:45

  • Trump holds first rally in New Hampshire since latest indictment

    03:32

  • Dallas doctor with end-stage breast cancer receives musical support

    03:08

  • DeSantis speaks on abortion restrictions, defends Florida education policy in exclusive interview

    12:51

  • Virginia home to the largest Bolivian population in the U.S.

    03:10

  • Three people dead in California after two fire helicopters collide

    01:55

  • Three people dead after heavy rain and floods hit Slovenia

    01:20

  • Authorities move migrants sleeping outside a NYC hotel to a church

    02:41

  • Florida bans AP Psychology course due to its LGBTQ content

    04:10

  • Fugitive found in Florida with new identity after being on the run for years

    03:10

  • Veteran says VA denied fertility treatment due to same-sex marital status

    03:08

  • Kenya suspends Worldcoin project over data safety concerns

    02:24

  • 8-year-old Ravens super fan shares viral moment with Lamar Jackson

    01:30

NBC News NOW

California Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized after a minor fall in her home

02:10

California Senator Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized after suffering a minor fall in her home. Feinstein was cleared from the hospital shortly after but is facing pressure to resign from other Congress members. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin has more. Aug. 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Protests erupt in New York after migrant housing crisis

    03:01

  • New details emerge in the case of the 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his teacher

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    California Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized after a minor fall in her home

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Tampa mayor discovers cocaine while fishing

    01:18

  • 'There's nothing to go back to': Hawaii wildfire evacuee shares harrowing escape

    07:29

  • Pac-12 conference near collapse after 8 schools leave

    04:36
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All