    California small cannabis farmers face threats from severe weather and big corporations 

As many are celebrating marijuana's unofficial holiday 4/20, some California cannabis farmers continue to face challenges from climate change to collapsing prices. NBC's Aaron Gilchrist looks into why these small farmers are worried that "corporate kush" is poised to take over their livelihoods. April 20, 2023

