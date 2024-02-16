IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California teen arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting
Feb. 16, 202404:21
    California teen arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting

    04:21
California teen arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting

04:21

An 18-year-old teenager was charged with attempted murder in California after he allegedly had a plan to carry out a shooting at his school. The boy was fixated on school shootings and had access to weapons, according to officials.Feb. 16, 2024

    California teen arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting

    04:21
