    California will require all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2035

California will require all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2035

California air quality officials voted to require all new cars sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on the significant move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as California remains the largest auto market in the U.S. Aug. 25, 2022

    California will require all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2035

