NBC News NOW

California woman sentenced to probation after fatally stabbing man

04:24

A woman in California was sentenced to probation and 100 hours of THC education after stabbing a man she was dating more than 100 times. Experts during the trial believe that the couple had been smoking high-potency marijuana when the drug caused the woman to slip into a psychotic state. Jan. 27, 2024

