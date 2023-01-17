IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Who is the Russian mercenary leaving his mark on the Ukrainian battlefield?

    03:31

  • Everything you need to know about a new Covid strain spreading across U.S.

    03:24
  • Now Playing

    Californians begin cleaning up after weeks of severe storms

    03:27
  • UP NEXT

    Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents

    06:53

  • At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

    03:13

  • Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home

    06:29

  • Concerns over Covid spike in China grow ahead of Lunar New Year

    03:30

  • Republicans ramp up pressure on Rep. George Santos to resign

    05:23

  • What special counsel Robert Hur will look for in classified documents tied to Biden

    03:36

  • Special counsel appointed to review classified documents tied to Biden

    06:30

  • ‘Complete devastation’ caused by deadly tornadoes, Alabama official says

    03:36

  • Inflation eases to 6.5 percent according to December report

    04:38

  • Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

    04:24

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried releases explanation of company’s collapse

    03:37

  • New York City nurses end strike after reaching deal with state nurses association

    03:02

  • Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court

    02:40

  • Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP

    03:06

  • Biden faces growing questions over second batch of classified documents found

    04:19

  • Two House Democrats ask Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos

    03:44

  • FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide

    03:30

NBC News NOW

Californians begin cleaning up after weeks of severe storms

03:27

After more than two weeks of heavy rain and snow, the storms that have been battering California are easing, but people across the state are only now able to address the damage from the extreme weather. NBC News’ Dana Griffin breaks down what home and business owners are seeing on the ground and whether the state could receive federal funding for the clean up. Jan. 17, 2023

  • Who is the Russian mercenary leaving his mark on the Ukrainian battlefield?

    03:31

  • Everything you need to know about a new Covid strain spreading across U.S.

    03:24
  • Now Playing

    Californians begin cleaning up after weeks of severe storms

    03:27
  • UP NEXT

    Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents

    06:53

  • At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

    03:13

  • Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home

    06:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All