Camembert cheese faces potential threats in production
March 23, 202403:17
Camembert cheese may potentiality become difficult to produce in the future as the fungus used to get its smell and taste is losing its ability to reproduce. NBC News' Josh Lederman breaks down the history of the cheese and how it's made. March 23, 2024

