Can at-home Covid tests detect the omicron variant?
05:08
Share this -
copied
As millions of Americans hope to get together with their families this holiday season, many will be looking for at-home Covid-19 tests, but can those rapid tests detect the omicron variant? NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports. Dec. 3, 2021
How smash-and-grab robberies disproportionately impact small businesses
02:27
NYC woman that drove through BLM protest goes to court
04:45
Biden to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
03:14
Police arrest suspect after philanthropist Jacqueline Avant killed in Beverly Hills home
03:17
Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world
04:08
Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman