CAN YOU HEAR US NOW? BLACK FATHERS

Trymaine Lee explores issues important to Black America through the lens of father and fatherhood. Special guests include Tracey Martin, father of Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown Sr., father of Mike Brown Jr., Jacob Blake, father of Jacob Blake, Jr., actor and filmmaker Mario Van Peebles, and TODAY co-hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin.June 18, 2022