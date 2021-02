NBC News’ Trymaine Lee hosts an in-depth conversation about race, justice and a way forward in a time of deep division, but also a period of hope for change. Guests include Mike Africa, Jr., Jon Batiste, LaTosha Brown, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Malcom Kenyatta, Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Baratunde Thurston with a report from Priscilla Thompson.