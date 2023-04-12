IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cancer drug shortage creates dire circumstances for patients

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    AI could revolutionize cancer detection, according to MIT, Mass General research

    02:54

  • CDC warns STI's are on the rise

    02:18

  • Michigan paper mill workers hit with fungal lung infections

    02:26

  • California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond

    02:19

  • Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

    03:58

  • WeightWatchers offers access to popular weight loss drugs

    03:37

  • DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval

    03:05

  • Biden terminates Covid national emergency

    03:43

  • Brothers battle rare congenital heart defects

    02:41

  • Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips

    24:38

  • Warm up exercises to optimize mobility ahead of your workout

    04:48

  • Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

    03:40

  • Pediatricians sounding alarm on infants sharing beds with parents after spike in cases

    01:33

  • Stretches and warm up exercises to avoid common injuries

    05:37

  • How brains impact weight gain in men and women differently

    03:52

  • Grammy-winner J.Ivy on how poetry shaped his life

    05:12

  • Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

    04:53

  • Men’s skincare 101: Best practices and products to start a routine

    04:23

  • Biden admin partnering with social media influencers to warn about fentanyl dangers

    02:31

NBC News NOW

Cancer drug shortage creates dire circumstances for patients

03:17

A U.S. shortage of various cancer medications is now creating life-threatening situations nationwide. Experts say the shortage may be coming from a lack of investment by manufacturers since they are not that profitable for the drug. NBC’s Dr. Akshay Syal reports. April 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Cancer drug shortage creates dire circumstances for patients

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    AI could revolutionize cancer detection, according to MIT, Mass General research

    02:54

  • CDC warns STI's are on the rise

    02:18

  • Michigan paper mill workers hit with fungal lung infections

    02:26

  • California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond

    02:19

  • Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

    03:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All