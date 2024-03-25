IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: U.N. Security Council passes Gaza ceasefire resolution after the U.S. abstains from vote 

Cancer is on the rise in younger adults
March 25, 202403:53
  • Now Playing

    Cancer is on the rise in younger adults

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Kate Middleton says she is being treated for cancer in video announcement

    03:05

  • Study finds a new type of bacteria present in colorectal cancer

    02:40

  • Doctors say cancer vaccines show promising results in trial patients

    03:05

  • Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

    01:59

  • Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer

    07:00

  • Colorectal cancer on the rise for younger Americans

    01:51

  • Special Report: Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

    16:20

  • NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

    06:26

  • Light Up MBC: What to know about the cancer-awareness campaign

    04:59

  • Pink Power: 6 gifts that give back to breast cancer causes

    04:36

  • Breast cancer survivor on how advocating for herself saved her life

    05:33

  • Can a full-body MRI scan help prevent cancer?

    03:07

  • Woman gets ovarian cancer diagnosis after going in to freeze eggs

    07:29

  • White House announces $240 million investment to fight cancer

    01:53

  • Study shows cancer cases on the rise among young women

    03:17

  • Dallas doctor with end-stage breast cancer receives musical support

    03:08

  • Runner with one leg attempts marathon on crutches to protest prosthesis prices

    03:33

  • How young adult cancer programs are helping survivors in recovery

    04:41

  • Trials show experimental cancer vaccine may slow growth of brain tumors

    03:59

NBC News NOW

Cancer is on the rise in younger adults

03:53

Younger adults are seeing a rise in cancer diagnoses, with people under 50 being the only age group to see an increase in overall cancer incidences between 1995 and 2020.March 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Cancer is on the rise in younger adults

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Kate Middleton says she is being treated for cancer in video announcement

    03:05

  • Study finds a new type of bacteria present in colorectal cancer

    02:40

  • Doctors say cancer vaccines show promising results in trial patients

    03:05

  • Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

    01:59

  • Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer

    07:00
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All