IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cancer patient uses AI to help family remember him
May 17, 202402:27

  • Houston skyscrapers damaged in severe storms

    00:35

  • Taiwanese-American creator revamps childhood foods with Asian twists

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Cancer patient uses AI to help family remember him

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Viral spicy chip and heart defect linked to death of Massachusetts teen

    03:46

  • Video shows a series of gunfire hit a neighborhood in Florida

    01:35

  • Replacement statue of Jackie Robinson being crafted after theft

    01:52

  • New call for first responders to carry blood on ambulances

    03:32

  • Potential new drug for menopause shows promise, study shows

    01:49

  • Defense accuses Michael Cohen of lying on the stand in Trump's hush money trial

    03:47

  • Texas governor pardons former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murdering protester

    00:56

  • Growing controversy over graduation speech by Kansas City Chiefs' kicker

    01:28

  • U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid

    01:44

  • Biden asserts executive privilege to prevent Congress from getting recordings

    01:00

  • Texas governor pardons ex-Army sergeant convicted of murdering Black Lives Matter protester

    02:36

  • Skeletal remains of Wisconsin ‘Chimney Doe’ identified three decades later

    01:46

  • WATCH: California firefighters rescue dog trapped inside wall

    00:58

  • FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: Drag queen Monet X Change speaks about her new album and RuPaul

    04:21

  • Florida principal facing multiple charges after video shows him wrestling with student

    02:04

  • Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving

    05:10

  • Parents in Maryland protest LGBTQ book curriculum ruling

    01:45

NBC News NOW

Cancer patient uses AI to help family remember him

02:27

Michael Bommer, a cancer patient who was diagnosed with colon cancer that became terminal, is using AI to help his family remember him. Eternos CEO Robert LoCascio reached out with an idea to capture Bommer's voice and memories and turn it into an AI that can interact with his family members. May 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Houston skyscrapers damaged in severe storms

    00:35

  • Taiwanese-American creator revamps childhood foods with Asian twists

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Cancer patient uses AI to help family remember him

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Viral spicy chip and heart defect linked to death of Massachusetts teen

    03:46

  • Video shows a series of gunfire hit a neighborhood in Florida

    01:35

  • Replacement statue of Jackie Robinson being crafted after theft

    01:52
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All