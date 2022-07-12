IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cancer patients forgo life-saving medications because of high prices

02:24

Many cancer patients across the United States are forgoing life-saving medications because the costs are too high. NBC News' Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports on the experiences many patients have and if anything is being done to change the exorbitant prices.July 12, 2022

