Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot
On the anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot, NBC News’ Yasmin Vossoughian looks at what new security measures and protocols have been implemented over the last year to fortify the Capitol and improve communication among law enforcement agencies. Jan. 6, 2022
What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds
