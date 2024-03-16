IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cara Delevingne's California home destroyed by massive fire
March 16, 202403:01
NBC News NOW

Cara Delevingne's home in Los Angeles, California was destroyed after a massive fire erupted inside. Firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation. March 16, 2024

