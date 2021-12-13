Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights01:11
Kim Kardashian announces she passed California 'baby bar' exam00:14
Now Playing
Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing00:10
UP NEXT
Kentucky man describes saving neighbor trapped in tornado debris04:35
Kentucky governor expects death toll will ‘continue to grow’ in wake of tornado03:04
How Albania is helping refugees after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan04:40
Can Peloton sue HBO over product portrayed in 'Sex and the City' reboot?02:26
Cuban artists spread culture through high-tech NFT marketplace04:20
U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths00:40
Israeli prime minister meets with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed02:14
'It's heartbreaking:' Survivors speak about tornadoes, destruction caused by storms01:56
'I'm finally being seen': NYC to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections03:43
Efforts to ease California affordable housing crisis face local opposition04:14
Feds bust 'modern-day slavery' ring, 24 people indicted by Justice Department03:08
California business provides supplies to backlogged cargo ships04:27
Migrants flock to Arizona border as ‘Remain in Mexico’ restarts02:57
Toy CEO behind LOL Surprise details struggle to stock shelves before Christmas02:57
Travis Scott talks ‘hurt’ in first interview since fatal concert03:46
Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting hate crime03:02
Brene Brown discusses ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ her new book about emotions15:10
Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing00:10
Two cargo ships collided during foggy conditions in the Baltic Sea. One of the ships capsized and flipped over, two crew members are still missing. A rescue mission is underway. Dec. 13, 2021
Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights01:11
Kim Kardashian announces she passed California 'baby bar' exam00:14
Now Playing
Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing00:10
UP NEXT
Kentucky man describes saving neighbor trapped in tornado debris04:35
Kentucky governor expects death toll will ‘continue to grow’ in wake of tornado03:04
How Albania is helping refugees after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan04:40