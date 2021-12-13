IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    01:11

  • Kim Kardashian announces she passed California 'baby bar' exam

    00:14
  • Now Playing

    Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing

    00:10
  • UP NEXT

    Kentucky man describes saving neighbor trapped in tornado debris

    04:35

  • Kentucky governor expects death toll will ‘continue to grow’ in wake of tornado

    03:04

  • How Albania is helping refugees after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

    04:40

  • Can Peloton sue HBO over product portrayed in 'Sex and the City' reboot?

    02:26

  • Cuban artists spread culture through high-tech NFT marketplace

    04:20

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths

    00:40

  • Israeli prime minister meets with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed

    02:14

  • 'It's heartbreaking:' Survivors speak about tornadoes, destruction caused by storms

    01:56

  • 'I'm finally being seen': NYC to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections

    03:43

  • Efforts to ease California affordable housing crisis face local opposition

    04:14

  • Feds bust 'modern-day slavery' ring, 24 people indicted by Justice Department

    03:08

  • California business provides supplies to backlogged cargo ships

    04:27

  • Migrants flock to Arizona border as ‘Remain in Mexico’ restarts

    02:57

  • Toy CEO behind LOL Surprise details struggle to stock shelves before Christmas

    02:57

  • Travis Scott talks ‘hurt’ in first interview since fatal concert

    03:46

  • Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting hate crime

    03:02

  • Brene Brown discusses ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ her new book about emotions

    15:10

NBC News NOW

Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing

00:10

Two cargo ships collided during foggy conditions in the Baltic Sea. One of the ships capsized and flipped over, two crew members are still missing. A rescue mission is underway. Dec. 13, 2021

  • Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    01:11

  • Kim Kardashian announces she passed California 'baby bar' exam

    00:14
  • Now Playing

    Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing

    00:10
  • UP NEXT

    Kentucky man describes saving neighbor trapped in tornado debris

    04:35

  • Kentucky governor expects death toll will ‘continue to grow’ in wake of tornado

    03:04

  • How Albania is helping refugees after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

    04:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All