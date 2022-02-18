Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility
08:48
For the past 50 years, the Carnegie Classification System has been rating how well universities produce new research. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Tim Knowles, the president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching to discuss the updates to the ranking system that will now factor in an institution's contributions to social and economic mobility including diversity. Feb. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent
02:29
Brazilian mudslide death toll rises as rescue efforts ramp up
03:01
LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks away after reporter falls off stage
01:43
Authorities claim ‘crime tourists’ are targeting high-end homes across U.S.
03:10
Afghan refugee turned international soccer star shares her inspiring story
03:03
Teachers struggle as debate continues over teaching race during Black History Month