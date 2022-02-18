IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility

08:48

For the past 50 years, the Carnegie Classification System has been rating how well universities produce new research. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Tim Knowles, the president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching to discuss the updates to the ranking system that will now factor in an institution's contributions to social and economic mobility including diversity. Feb. 18, 2022

