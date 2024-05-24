IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cassie speaks out for first time since release of Diddy assault video
May 24, 202403:54
    Cassie speaks out for first time since release of Diddy assault video

Cassie speaks out for first time since release of Diddy assault video

03:54

Singer Cassie Ventura has spoken out for the first time since the release of the video showing Sean "Diddy" Combs appearing to assault her in a hotel. Ventura, in an Instagram post said, "I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past." May 24, 2024

