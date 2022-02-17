CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing
03:56
As more cities and states lift their mask mandates, the CDC is calling those moves premature, but the agency is now facing pressure to review its own guidance. Senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Dr. Amesh Adalja, joins News NOW to explain where the CDC stands on mask guidance and how lifting Covid-19 restrictions could impact the return to normal. Feb. 17, 2022
