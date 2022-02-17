IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Growing concern over rise in Apple AirTag stalking 

    06:59

  • Taiwan top diplomat addresses threats of Russia-China alliance

    05:15

  • Black doctor sues Chase Bank for alleged discrimination

    04:47

  • At least 78 dead from mudslide in Rio de Janeiro

    01:56

  • Pennsylvania high school basketball team pays tribute to team manager

    01:38

  • San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response

    05:09

  • Coachella, Stagecoach festivals drop Covid restrictions

    00:17

  • Coast Guard suspends search for passengers in plane crash off coast of North Carolina

    00:15

  • Families of Sandy Hook victims reach landmark settlement with gunmaker Remington

    04:46

  • San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response

    04:39

  • Biden warns Russian invasion still possible despite drawback of troops from Ukrainian border

    05:36

  • Former Honduras president arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in U.S.

    01:49

  • Santa Fe Mayor addresses city’s climate change issues

    06:13

  • Louisville mayoral candidate survives targeted shooting

    03:13

  • U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports due to organized crime

    03:28

  • Airport reunites young boy with lost teddy bear through viral campaign

    01:58

  • NYC group works to keep people safe on public transit

    04:53

  • Prosecution argues race played key role in death of Ahmaud Arbery during killer’s federal trial 

    01:49

  • Full speech: Biden gives update on rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine

    10:51

  • Biden speaks directly to Russian citizens: ‘You are not our enemy’

    02:12

NBC News NOW

CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing

03:56

As more cities and states lift their mask mandates, the CDC is calling those moves premature, but the agency is now facing pressure to review its own guidance. Senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Dr. Amesh Adalja, joins News NOW to explain where the CDC stands on mask guidance and how lifting Covid-19 restrictions could impact the return to normal. Feb. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Growing concern over rise in Apple AirTag stalking 

    06:59

  • Taiwan top diplomat addresses threats of Russia-China alliance

    05:15

  • Black doctor sues Chase Bank for alleged discrimination

    04:47

  • At least 78 dead from mudslide in Rio de Janeiro

    01:56

  • Pennsylvania high school basketball team pays tribute to team manager

    01:38

  • San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response

    05:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All