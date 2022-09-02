CDC panel recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid booster shots

- Now Playing
CDC panel recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid booster shots00:41
- UP NEXT
FDA authorizes updated COVID-19 boosters that target subvariants03:51
Shanghai schools reopen after months of closures due to Covid01:21
FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna omicron boosters emergency use02:00
Federal government to end its free at-home COVID test program00:26
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine01:32
Secret Service announces recovery of 'fraudulently obtained' Covid relief funds02:20
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging Covid vaccine patent infringement00:29
FDA likely to approve updated versions of Pfizer, Moderna boosters00:30
Full steam ahead: Cruise demand surges after COVID rules lifted02:57
CDC to reorganize following botched response to COVID-1902:18
Dr. Ashish Jha discusses plans for new Covid-19 booster02:09
CDC announces reorganization to better deal with public health emergencies02:17
Schools using government funding to install new ventilation for Covid-1902:19
White House Covid coordinator urges public to get ‘highly effective’ vaccine ahead of fall, winter03:06
CDC issues new guidance on Covid exposure: What you need to know03:57
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declares victory over Covid pandemic01:28
Biden back in isolation after rebound case of COVID-1901:58
COVID-19 concerns seem to fade while the virus continues to spread04:00
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 after Paxlovid rebound02:01
- Now Playing
CDC panel recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid booster shots00:41
- UP NEXT
FDA authorizes updated COVID-19 boosters that target subvariants03:51
Shanghai schools reopen after months of closures due to Covid01:21
FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna omicron boosters emergency use02:00
Federal government to end its free at-home COVID test program00:26
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine01:32
Play All