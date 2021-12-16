IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    CDC panel says people shouldn't get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    NYC offers 500,000 free rapid Covid tests, 1 million masks amid case surge

    01:08

  • Remaining missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti released two months after abduction

    03:49

  • CDC recommends people not get Johnson & Johnson vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

    01:53

  • Students called racial slurs, bullied as 'critical race theory' protests spill into classes

    03:23

  • Biden: Medal of Honor recipients 'embody the highest ideals of selfless service'

    01:20

  • Biden awards Medal of Honor to first Black service member for actions in Iraq

    03:39

  • Closing statements begin in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial

    00:57

  • Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand

    01:35

  • Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’

    03:49

  • Kabul’s only Covid hospital faces major supply issues amid multiple crises

    04:22

  • Why cryptocurrencies and stocks are becoming popular holiday gifts

    04:11

  • Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case

    02:11

  • Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses

    04:35

  • More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee

    02:42

  • Author and activist bell hooks dies at age 69

    02:13

  • Board upholds firing of officer who shot and killed Breonna Taylor

    00:58

  • German police stop assassination plot over Covid rules

    02:32

  • Company behind teacher 'Dash for Cash' fundraiser apologizes

    02:40

  • Jurors hear testimony on use of force in Kim Potter trial

    02:48

NBC News NOW

CDC panel says people shouldn't get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

07:07

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said that people shouldn’t get the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine when the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots are available.Dec. 16, 2021

  • Now Playing

    CDC panel says people shouldn't get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    NYC offers 500,000 free rapid Covid tests, 1 million masks amid case surge

    01:08

  • Remaining missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti released two months after abduction

    03:49

  • CDC recommends people not get Johnson & Johnson vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

    01:53

  • Students called racial slurs, bullied as 'critical race theory' protests spill into classes

    03:23

  • Biden: Medal of Honor recipients 'embody the highest ideals of selfless service'

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All