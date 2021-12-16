CDC recommends people not get Johnson & Johnson vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available
An advisory panel to the CDC said people should not get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if the Pfizer or Moderna shots are available. The panel had a meeting on the rare but potentially life threatening blood clots linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dec. 16, 2021
