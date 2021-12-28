CDC recommends shorter isolation time for Covid

The CDC revised the recommended isolation time for Covid-19. Positive coronavirus cases that are asymptomatic can drop the isolation period to five days. The Updated guidance was announced amid the highly transmissible spread of the variant, omicron. Dec. 28, 2021
