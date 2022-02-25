CDC relaxes Covid guidance allowing most people to remove masks indoors
04:27
With Covid-19 cases dramatically decreasing, the CDC updates its mask guidance suggesting most Americans are safe going without a mask in indoor settings if hospitalizations due to the virus are low in their community. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson is joined by Dr. John Torres to break down the new guidance from the CDC including how masks are still required on public transportation. Feb. 25, 2022
