CDC reports total cases of measles in the U.S. rises to 35
Feb. 24, 202402:18
The CDC has reported 35 cases of measles in the U.S., with Florida having the most at seven cases after a young child under the age of five was diagnosed. NBC's Erika Edwards reports on how 15 states are dealing with the latest outbreak, including Florida, who is leaving it up to parents on whether to send unvaccinated children to school. Feb. 24, 2024

