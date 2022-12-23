IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Celebrating 150 years of baseball in Japan

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Commanders coach has sweet Pro Bowl surprise

    01:36

  • Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Famer, dies at 72

    00:33

  • Video shows moment Argentina soccer fans jump onto team bus

    01:28

  • Argentina World Cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations

    01:04

  • Get a first-hand look at Argentina's World Cup parade

    03:02

  • Argentina's World Cup winners return home to huge crowds

    00:31

  • Argentina celebrates historic World Cup win

    01:57

  • Watch: Huge crowds in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's World Cup win

    01:00

  • Argentina celebrates World Cup victory

    00:55

  • FIFA chief comments on World Cup workers' deaths, human rights criticisms

    01:48

  • IOC delays picking 2030 Winter Games host city due to climate concerns

    04:11

  • UCLA gets green light to join Big Ten Conference

    00:31

  • UCLA Bruins to join Big Ten

    00:30

  • Soccer fans throng Paris streets as France reaches World Cup final

    00:54

  • Fans euphoric as Argentina heads to World Cup final

    01:04

  • Palestinian flags appear in abundance at Qatar's World Cup

    01:34

  • Inside the Miami Dolphins’ need for speed

    03:47

  • Grant Wahl breaks down U.S. soccer's chances vs Netherlands

    03:44

  • Morocco's FIFA run unites the Arab world

    02:09

NBC News NOW

Celebrating 150 years of baseball in Japan

02:50

The year of 2022 marks a special anniversary of 150 years of baseball in Japan. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how an increasing number of the country’s biggest stars are now playing in the MLB, teaching Americans more about the Japanese perspective on the game. Dec. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Celebrating 150 years of baseball in Japan

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Commanders coach has sweet Pro Bowl surprise

    01:36

  • Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Famer, dies at 72

    00:33

  • Video shows moment Argentina soccer fans jump onto team bus

    01:28

  • Argentina World Cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations

    01:04

  • Get a first-hand look at Argentina's World Cup parade

    03:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All