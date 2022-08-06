IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Celebrities criticized for private jet CO2 emissions 

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. faces dangerous heat wave, record-breaking temperatures

    01:58

  • Icelandic volcano bursts back into life with smoke and lava

    01:22

  • Could wooden skyscrapers make construction more eco-friendly? (Part 2)

    03:15

  • Could wooden skyscrapers make construction more eco-friendly? (Part 1)

    01:37

  • At least 16 dead as death toll continues to rise in Kentucky floods

    03:44

  • Flash flooding and torrential rain devastate southeastern Kentucky

    00:48

  • Puffins thriving on protected island despite changing temperatures

    04:26

  • Mexico declares state of emergency over worsening drought

    03:03

  • ‘This is hell’: Video shows car ride through Spanish wildfire inferno

    01:02

  • Blue parrot species thought to be extinct is making a comeback in Brazil

    00:26

  • Firefighters make progress in fight to save sequoias in Yosemite

    03:54

  • Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

    05:27

  • U.N. report: Worldwide hunger surged in 2021

    03:06

  • Purple sea urchins are being turned into a delicacy to save kelp

    02:58

  • Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people

    02:21

  • Former energy executive charged in connection to environmental activist's murder

    03:12

  • How misleading labels are overwhelming recycling facilities

    03:46

  • Chris Martin talks introducing sustainability into Coldplay world tour

    04:56

  • Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil

    01:52

NBC News NOW

Celebrities criticized for private jet CO2 emissions 

07:28

A marketing agency out of the U.K. analyzed private flight data of celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Drake. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Dr. Puneet Dwivedi to break down the climate impact of repeated private jet usage as they can emit roughly two metric tons of CO2 in just one hour. Aug. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Celebrities criticized for private jet CO2 emissions 

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. faces dangerous heat wave, record-breaking temperatures

    01:58

  • Icelandic volcano bursts back into life with smoke and lava

    01:22

  • Could wooden skyscrapers make construction more eco-friendly? (Part 2)

    03:15

  • Could wooden skyscrapers make construction more eco-friendly? (Part 1)

    01:37

  • At least 16 dead as death toll continues to rise in Kentucky floods

    03:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All