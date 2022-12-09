IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Celine Dion shares diagnoses of stiff-person syndrome

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Jax talks ‘Victoria’s Secret’ success, MSG performance

    02:56

  • ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ composer George Newall dies at 88

    00:49

  • LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian on the impromptu making of “spaceship”

    05:11

  • Inside the highlights from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

    04:33

  • ‘Wednesday’ debut beats ‘Stranger Things’ streaming record

    03:42

  • Blake Shelton opens up about finding purpose as a stepfather

    00:44

  • Google’s number one trending search in 2022 was…

    03:15

  • Ryan Reynolds thanks Blake Lively, daughters during PCAs speech

    01:27

  • Get a first look at new series ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

    00:36

  • ‘Abbot Elementary’ leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations

    00:33

  • Teacher brings Latin music and dance to the classroom

    03:01

  • Dolly Parton makes grand debut on TikTok with hilarious videos

    02:38

  • Alicia Keys talks family, holiday traditions, gushes over hubby

    06:09

  • Jill Scott announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott’ anniversary tour

    04:57

  • Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over ticket debacle

    02:06

  • Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over pre-sale disaster

    03:51

  • Julia Roberts wears dress covered in George Clooney photos

    01:03

  • George Clooney, Amy Grant, U2 celebrated among Kennedy Center Honorees

    02:03

  • Meet Nashville musicians working together to reach their dreams

    03:45

NBC News NOW

Celine Dion shares diagnoses of stiff-person syndrome

02:38

Global superstar Celine Dion revealed that she has been suffering from the rare health condition, stiff-person syndrome, that causes daily muscle spasms and is now targeting her infamous voice. NBC News’ Joe Fryer has the latest updates from the legendary singer. Dec. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Celine Dion shares diagnoses of stiff-person syndrome

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Jax talks ‘Victoria’s Secret’ success, MSG performance

    02:56

  • ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ composer George Newall dies at 88

    00:49

  • LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian on the impromptu making of “spaceship”

    05:11

  • Inside the highlights from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

    04:33

  • ‘Wednesday’ debut beats ‘Stranger Things’ streaming record

    03:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All