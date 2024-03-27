IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
CEO Laurie Ann Goldman leads revival of Tupperware brand
March 27, 202406:30
In the latest edition of Women Mean Business, NBC News' Savannah Sellers sits with the CEO of Tupperware brands, Laurie Ann Goldman, to discuss the revival of the longstanding brand and what advice Goldman has for aspiring businesswomen. March 27, 2024

