IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump's election fraud case in Georgia set to be televised

    02:28

  • Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

    01:09

  • What Mark Meadows could gain if his case moves to federal court

    03:23

  • High-stakes hearing in Georgia on Monday as Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court

    01:43

  • Velshi: The injustice of Cash Bail 

    05:11

  • Trump and 18 co-defendants surrender in Georgia election case

    03:01

  • All Trump co-defendants have surrendered in Georgia

    03:17

  • Trump becomes first US president to have mug shot taken

    07:01

  • Trump used Georgia bail bondsman to post $200K bond, bonding agent confirms

    02:12

  • Full Report: Donald Trump arrested in Georgia election interference case

    01:27:18

  • Sheriff investigating bomb threat at Fulton County courthouse

    01:58

  • Trump booked in expedited process at Georgia jail

    01:24

  • Trump released from Georgia jail on $200,000 bond

    01:34

  • Trump arrives at Georgia jail to surrender to authorities

    01:36

  • Trump arrives in Georgia to surrender to authorities

    01:29

  • DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants

    01:45

  • Trump expected to surrender to authorities in Georgia

    02:58

  • Trump expected to surrender to an Atlanta jail

    03:37

  • Trump blasts prosecutors ahead of his surrender in Fulton County

    04:21

NBC News NOW

Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case

03:09

NBC News’ legal analyst Danny Cevallos reports on how the Georgia election case is developing into procedural messiness with some defendants demanding a speedy trial.Sept. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump's election fraud case in Georgia set to be televised

    02:28

  • Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

    01:09

  • What Mark Meadows could gain if his case moves to federal court

    03:23

  • High-stakes hearing in Georgia on Monday as Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court

    01:43

  • Velshi: The injustice of Cash Bail 

    05:11
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All