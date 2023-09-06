Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case

- Now Playing
Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case03:09
- UP NEXT
Donald Trump's election fraud case in Georgia set to be televised02:28
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case01:09
What Mark Meadows could gain if his case moves to federal court03:23
High-stakes hearing in Georgia on Monday as Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court01:43
Velshi: The injustice of Cash Bail05:11
Trump and 18 co-defendants surrender in Georgia election case03:01
All Trump co-defendants have surrendered in Georgia03:17
Trump becomes first US president to have mug shot taken07:01
Trump used Georgia bail bondsman to post $200K bond, bonding agent confirms02:12
Full Report: Donald Trump arrested in Georgia election interference case01:27:18
Sheriff investigating bomb threat at Fulton County courthouse01:58
Trump booked in expedited process at Georgia jail01:24
Trump released from Georgia jail on $200,000 bond01:34
Trump arrives at Georgia jail to surrender to authorities01:36
Trump arrives in Georgia to surrender to authorities01:29
DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants01:45
Trump expected to surrender to authorities in Georgia02:58
Trump expected to surrender to an Atlanta jail03:37
Trump blasts prosecutors ahead of his surrender in Fulton County04:21
- Now Playing
Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case03:09
- UP NEXT
Donald Trump's election fraud case in Georgia set to be televised02:28
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case01:09
What Mark Meadows could gain if his case moves to federal court03:23
High-stakes hearing in Georgia on Monday as Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court01:43
Velshi: The injustice of Cash Bail05:11
Play All