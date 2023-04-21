IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal shooting on 'Rust' set

04:02

Prosecutors in New Mexico have dropped two counts of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, citing "new facts" that have been revealed in the case. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down what could be next in the case and whether dropping the charges against Baldwin could impact the lawsuit brought against him by Hutchins' family. April 21, 2023

