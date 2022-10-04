IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine gains ground in Russian-occupied territories

    01:29

  • Inside one family's journey as Ukrainian refugees starting over in U.S.

    03:40

  • Ukrainian special unit searches for victims of war

    02:15

  • Ukraine retakes key areas Putin claimed to have annexed

    02:30

  • Ukrainian troops free villages in the east, Ukrainian officials say

    01:29

  • Mila Kunis on Ukrainian roots, new movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’

    07:50

  • Is Vladimir Putin trying to incite a NATO attack on Russia?

    01:46

  • Russian troops lose ground after annexing parts of Ukraine

    02:30

  • Russia retreats from Donetsk

    01:38

  • Biden says US will 'not be intimidated' by Vladimir Putin

    00:29

  • Putin illegally annexes occupied Ukrainian territory

    01:42

  • Watch: Putin signs Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions

    01:44

  • Russian missiles on civilian convoy kills over 20, injures dozens

    02:54

  • Civilian convoy attacked in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

    00:38

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges Russians to stop President Putin

    01:43

  • Putin set to formally announce annexation of 4 Ukrainian regions

    02:57

  • Biden calls referendum vote in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine 'an absolute sham'

    01:07

  • Russia announces plans to annex 4 regions in Ukraine

    00:29

  • Sabotage suspected in leaks of Russian gas pipelines to Europe

    02:18

NBC News NOW

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

03:30

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine gains ground in Russian-occupied territories

    01:29

  • Inside one family's journey as Ukrainian refugees starting over in U.S.

    03:40

  • Ukrainian special unit searches for victims of war

    02:15

  • Ukraine retakes key areas Putin claimed to have annexed

    02:30

  • Ukrainian troops free villages in the east, Ukrainian officials say

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All