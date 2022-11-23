IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Chesapeake police confirm Walmart employee killed 6 people, wounded four

00:51

Police have confirmed that an employee at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart shot and killed six people and left four people in the hospital before dying from a self inflicted gunshot. Chesapeake police chief Mark Solesky said a lot of information is not known at this time and that it will take days to process the scene. Nov. 23, 2022

