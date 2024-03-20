IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters
March 20, 202402:49
    Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters

    02:49
NBC News NOW

Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters

02:49

The city has started enforcing a controversial policy of evicting migrants after 60 days in the shelter system, in response to the thousands who have arrived in Chicago. But critics and migrants themselves are saying the enforcement could be a disaster.March 20, 2024

