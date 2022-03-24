Chicago businessman donates $1 million of gas to local residents
03:45
As gas prices skyrocket across the country, nearly 50 gas stations in Chicago will be giving away up to a million dollars worth of gas thanks to a donation local businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster has the details. March 24, 2022
UP NEXT
House Republicans prepare for midterms during annual Florida retreat
02:34
‘Reading Rainbow’ theme song goes viral on TikTok
04:10
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson prepares for final day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings
05:24
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs
04:42
North Korea launches long-range missile towards Japanese waters