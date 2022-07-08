IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chicago man serving life for marijuana granted clemency after 19 years in prison

Hear the story of Craig Cesal who was arrested for participating in a marijuana conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison with no parole despite having no criminal history. Cesal was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump in the final hours of his presidency and is now fighting to help others who face a similar fate. July 8, 2022

