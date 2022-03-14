Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate
The Chicago public school system, along with other school districts across the country, is set to drop its mask mandate today two weeks after the mayor removed mask and proof of vaccination requirements for indoor spaces. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down how teachers and parents are reacting to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. March 14, 2022
Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate
