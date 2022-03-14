IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

    04:47

  • Former Russian foreign minister speaks on Ukraine invasion

    08:19

  • Watch: Stolen 60ft yacht smashing into other luxury boats

    00:21

  • Why doesn't Ukraine have nuclear weapons?

    09:50

  • West Point cadets hospitalized after fentanyl overdose while on spring break

    03:00

  • Ring camera captures robbers posing as candy vendors

    02:15

  • Court temporarily halts Texas from investigating families of transgender youth

    02:34

  • Book recommendations with Trymaine Lee

    04:17

  • Global space relations jeopardized by Russian invasion of Ukraine

    04:31

  • Explaining Russia’s use of letter Z as pro-war symbol

    03:14

  • Technical malfunction leads to Indian missile launch into Pakistan

    00:24

  • Congress passes $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund government until September

    02:20

  • Commemorating two years since Covid declared global pandemic

    04:51

  • Former vapers explain why quitting improved their mental health

    06:38

  • Sleep doctor gives advice to prepare for daylight saving time

    03:12

  • Ukraine refugees in Poland share emotions of fleeing home

    05:11

  • Harris visits eastern NATO countries to ease concerns over Russian aggression

    03:05

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23

  • Former advisor to President Zelenskyy speaks on Russian invasion of Ukraine

    07:39

NBC News NOW

Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate

04:52

The Chicago public school system, along with other school districts across the country, is set to drop its mask mandate today two weeks after the mayor removed mask and proof of vaccination requirements for indoor spaces. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down how teachers and parents are reacting to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. March 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

    04:47

  • Former Russian foreign minister speaks on Ukraine invasion

    08:19

  • Watch: Stolen 60ft yacht smashing into other luxury boats

    00:21

  • Why doesn't Ukraine have nuclear weapons?

    09:50

  • West Point cadets hospitalized after fentanyl overdose while on spring break

    03:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All