NBC News NOW

Chicago residents claim apartments were boarded up while they were inside

02:56

Some Chicago-area residents are claiming that their apartments were boarded up while they were still inside, trapping them in. The city of Harvey evacuated residents due to several problems in the building. The building owners claim they alerted tenants and deny all allegations. Jan. 11, 2024

