Chicago’s LED streetlight upgrade will save millions, reduce carbon emissions
04:51
Chicago is finishing up a project that officials estimate will save the city $100 million over the next decade and reduce carbon emissions in a big way. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains how the city is replacing traditional streetlights on hundreds of blocks with new “smart” computer-connected LED streetlights. Jan. 29, 2022
