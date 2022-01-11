Chicago teachers return to the classroom after four-day standoff
Chicago teachers are returning to the classroom today after the Chicago Teachers Union voted to cancel in person learning for four days due to the city’s Covid-19 policies. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald breaks down what led to the end of the standoff and when kids are expected back in school. Jan. 11, 2022
