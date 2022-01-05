Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases
06:19
Share this -
copied
Chicago public school officials have canceled classes after 73 percent of the Chicago Teachers Union voted to temporarily return to remote learning as Covid cases continue to climb. NBC News’ Maura Barrett has the details. Jan. 5, 2022
Now Playing
Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases
06:19
UP NEXT
Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated
03:43
Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge
03:39
Military deployed to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients
02:45
Biden urges Americans to ‘be concerned, but don’t be alarmed’ over omicron amid case surge
07:35
New study finds developmental differences for children born during start of pandemic