IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    April jobs report shows continued job growth amid concerns about inflation

    02:40

  • Ukrainian ‘complex operation’ underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

    05:27

  • Good to Know: FDA warns against making baby formula, Airbnb cracks down on parties, Starbucks launches NFT rewards

    02:58

  • Biden to discuss future of manufacturing jobs in Ohio

    03:39

  • U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs in April

    00:25

  • NH police plead for public's help in case of couple murdered on their afternoon hike

    02:17

  • Mother of former Miss USA speaks out for first time after daughter's suicide 

    04:58

  • Women share intimate stories of their abortions

    08:53

  • Woman saves mother-in-law's life through kidney transplant

    02:00

  • U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'

    02:08

  • Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault from ex-husband Johnny Depp

    04:13

  • How one million U.S. Covid deaths look like across the country 

    02:57

  • Officials say U.S. intel helped Ukraine sink Russian ship

    02:15

  • Service members sue 3M over 'dangerously' faulty military earplugs

    06:19

  • Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal

    03:34

  • At least three killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

    02:55

  • Body of missing Yale University employee found on Long Island

    00:19

  • Jill Biden to travel to Romania and Slovakia to meet Ukrainian refugees

    01:55

  • Elon Musk expected to serve as Twitter CEO once takeover is complete

    01:32

NBC News NOW

Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

03:00

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts condemned the leak of a draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade "absolutely appalling." NBC's Pete Williams has details on what could come next for the Supreme Court's investigation into the leak.May 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    April jobs report shows continued job growth amid concerns about inflation

    02:40

  • Ukrainian ‘complex operation’ underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

    05:27

  • Good to Know: FDA warns against making baby formula, Airbnb cracks down on parties, Starbucks launches NFT rewards

    02:58

  • Biden to discuss future of manufacturing jobs in Ohio

    03:39

  • U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs in April

    00:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All