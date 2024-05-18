IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chiefs' Harrison Butker jersey sells out amid commencement speech backlash
Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker's jersey sold out amid controversy over his commencement speech at Benedictine College. The speech, which included comments on abortion and the role of women, was met with backlash from some of the graduates and others online. May 18, 2024

