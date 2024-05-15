IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chiefs kicker faces backlash over speech attacking Pride month and working women
May 15, 202403:20
Chiefs kicker faces backlash over speech attacking Pride month and working women

03:20

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is facing backlash over a college commencement speech where he criticized Pride month and working women. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports on Butker’s speech which also mentioned a Taylor Swift lyric. May 15, 2024

