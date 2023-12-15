IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Children of the opioid epidemic find healing at grief camp

Children of the opioid epidemic find healing at grief camp

Children who have lost family to the opioid epidemic are finding community at Comfort Zone Camp. The program was created for children who have experienced the death of a close loved one. NBC News' Ellison Barber follows the children through their healing during camp. Dec. 15, 2023

