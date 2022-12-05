IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Children’s medicine in short supply due to surging respiratory illness

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over pre-sale disaster

    03:51

  • Russia launches new wave of missile attacks against Ukraine as winter sets in

    04:25

  • Warnock, Walker make final push ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    06:15

  • U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    04:05

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan

    03:22

  • Senate passes railroad labor agreement, averting strike ahead of the holidays

    04:13

  • Political heavyweights campaign for Warnock, Walker ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

    04:18

  • Biden hosts French President Macron at administration’s first state dinner

    04:14

  • Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization

    02:58

  • Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift named Spotify's most streamed global artists of 2022

    03:46

  • Cities decide whether to keep outdoor dining as winter approaches

    03:20

  • DHS issues domestic terror threat warning to LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities

    04:18

  • Early voting ramps up ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:10

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becomes first Black person to lead Congressional caucus

    03:59

  • Why Trump hosted Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner

    04:31

  • New Alzheimer’s drug could signal potential treatment breakthrough

    01:18

  • Team USA beats Iran to progress to World Cup knock-out round

    03:18

  • Brett Favre asks to be removed from Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit

    03:39

  • Pennsylvania county deadlocked on certifying midterm elections results

    02:39

NBC News NOW

Children’s medicine in short supply due to surging respiratory illness

01:51

As this year’s flu season gets underway, cold and flu medicine like Tylenol and Motrin are in short supply due to surging cases of respiratory illness and Covid-19. NBC News medical fellow Dr. Akshay Syal explains how concerned parents should be about the shortage of over-the-counter medicine and how they can keep their kids safe during the winter months. Dec. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Children’s medicine in short supply due to surging respiratory illness

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over pre-sale disaster

    03:51

  • Russia launches new wave of missile attacks against Ukraine as winter sets in

    04:25

  • Warnock, Walker make final push ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    06:15

  • U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    04:05

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan

    03:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All