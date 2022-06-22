IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

    05:05

  • California civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teenager in 1975

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Children under 5-years-old begin receiving Covid vaccine

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Texas Tribune’s timeline of Uvalde shooting shows lack of ‘clear order and command’

    05:43

  • Could Trump’s pressure campaign against election workers change future elections?

    03:12

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

  • GOP officials, poll workers describe Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results

    08:34

  • Challenges of delivering food, aid to a war-torn country

    04:47

  • Beyonce drops new single ‘Break My Soul’ ahead of upcoming album ‘Renaissance’

    01:22

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

  • What to watch for on primary day in several key battleground states

    03:07

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume

    03:15

  • ‘Framing Fatherhood’ photo exhibit aims to explore Black fatherhood, masculinity

    03:12

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election

    03:35

  • SpaceX fires employees over critical letter of CEO Elon Musk

    00:36

  • WWE investigating CEO Vince McMahon's alleged $3 million hush payment to cover affair

    03:18

  • First Latino history exhibit opens at Smithsonian Museum

    02:45

  • Kevin Spacey makes first court appearance in U.K. for sexual assault charges

    04:14

  • WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health

    02:48

  • Anna Sorokin gives interview from inside ICE detention facility

    06:47

NBC News NOW

Children under 5-years-old begin receiving Covid vaccine

04:12

Kids under the age of five are now eligible to receive their first dose of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines after both got final approval from the CDC and FDA. NBC News’ Reheema Ellis breaks down what vaccination centers are expecting to see today and what the government’s guidance says about vaccinating kids.June 22, 2022

  • How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

    05:05

  • California civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teenager in 1975

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Children under 5-years-old begin receiving Covid vaccine

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Texas Tribune’s timeline of Uvalde shooting shows lack of ‘clear order and command’

    05:43

  • Could Trump’s pressure campaign against election workers change future elections?

    03:12

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All